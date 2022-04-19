Pa. Waste Co. Can't Avoid Fees Owed to Obermayer Rebmann

By P.J. D'Annunzio (April 19, 2022, 10:31 AM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania appeals court ruled Monday that waste management company J.P. Mascaro & Sons owes Philadelphia-based law firm Obermayer Rebmann Maxwell & Hippel LLP legal fees for its defense of the company in an overtime class action. A three-judge Superior Court panel upheld a Philadelphia court's holding that J.P. Mascaro breached its contract with the law firm by not paying Obermayer Rebmann after deciding to have its general counsel take over defending the Fair Labor Standards Act case. "The trial court's finding that Mascaro breached its contract with Obermayer by failing to pay outstanding legal fees for services legitimately rendered to...

