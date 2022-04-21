ADA Ruling's Lessons On Worker Drug Tests In A CBD World

By Whitt Steineker, Anne Yuengert and William Manuel (April 21, 2022, 5:32 PM EDT) -- Given the explosive growth of cannabis products and the increasing number of states that have legalized marijuana for medicinal or adult use — nearly 40 at last count — employers across the country are asking whether they can terminate an employee for a positive drug test for marijuana. What if the test shows marijuana metabolites, but you find out later it was a positive for CBD oil — which is, generally speaking, a legal substance? Does federal law protect an employee in any way in this scenario? In Rocchio v. E&B Paving LLC, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District...

