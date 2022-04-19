SEC Gets Consent Win For CEO's COVID-19 Product Claims

By Jonathan Capriel (April 19, 2022, 5:58 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's case against a biotechnology firm and its chief executive accused of falsely claiming regulators approved of their disinfectants for fighting COVID-19 has resulted in a civil penalty and a prohibition on trading penny stocks, according to a consent judgment approved by an Ohio federal judge. Rising Biosciences and its CEO, Arthur Hall, are permanently banned from making future false and misleading statements that violate the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, according to the Monday orders. The SEC accused them of fooling investors into believing that their disinfectant products, Oxithymol and the Oxi Thyme system, had...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS