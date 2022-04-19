HMRC Claws Back Millions Gained Illicitly From COVID Funds

By Dawood Fakhir (April 19, 2022, 1:33 PM BST) -- HM Revenue & Customs seized £39 million ($51 million) worth of assets in the last 11 months from people suspected of defrauding government-funded furlough programs and other economic support schemes linked to the COVID-19 pandemic, an international law firm has said. The assets recovered through Account Forfeiture Orders jumped more than eightfold from £4.8 million in the year to the end of March 2021, RPC said on Monday. The increase in asset recovery shows that the government body is cracking down on suspected fraud, Adam Craggs, partner and head of contentious tax and financial crime at RPC said. "The relative ease...

