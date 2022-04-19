Irish Insurance Body Projects Busy Year In Fraud War

By Irene Madongo (April 19, 2022, 4:32 PM BST) -- Irish insurers expect a new crackdown on scammers as a new police unit to tackle fraud in the sector becomes fully operational, according to an industry trade group. The Insurance Fraud Coordination Office, or IFCO, was launched in September 2021 to secure more prosecutions against fraudsters. It will be supported by a memorandum of understanding on insurance fraud between the police and the sector, according to Insurance Ireland. The memorandum of understanding clarifies how insurers will report to the new fraud office and is now being trialed, Insurance Ireland said in its annual report published on Thursday. Under the memorandum, fraud cases...

