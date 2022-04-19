Gov't-Backed Insurance Scheme Launches Flood Plan

By Martin Croucher (April 19, 2022, 2:18 PM BST) -- A government-backed reinsurance scheme has launched a plan to allow Britons whose homes have been affected by flooding to install additional defenses to prevent damage in the future. The Build Back Better initiative, by Flood Re, will mean that claimants will get an additional £10,000 ($13,000) on top of however much they get from their insurance to flood-proof their houses. Flood Re is a government-backed reinsurance scheme that allows insurers to offer affordable home cover to policyholders who live in areas at a high risk of flooding. Flood Re said on Thursday that five insurers — Ageas, Aviva, NFU Mutual, Lloyds...

