Firms Now Trustees Of Most Pension Schemes, Survey Finds

By Ronan Barnard (April 19, 2022, 6:26 PM BST) -- Most retirement savings plans now have a professional trustee as the trend continues across the industry, according to a pensions consultancy, which described the situation as a "quiet revolution." Pensions consultancy Isio Group's survey of 12 of the largest professional trustee firms in the market, which is due to be published on Wednesday, found they have seen more than 200 new appointments and an average revenue increase of 20% in 2021 when compared to 2020. Schemes governed by professional trustee companies now control around £1 trillion ($1.3 trillion) worth of assets on behalf of an estimated 5 million members, despite the sector...

