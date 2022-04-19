Global Forecasters See Trade Weakening Amid Ukraine Crisis

By Rae Ann Varona (April 19, 2022, 4:58 PM EDT) -- The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday scaled back its global growth forecast for this year and next, citing Russia's invasion of Ukraine on top of the lingering COVID-19 pandemic as a key reason for the cut. The IMF projected global output slowing to 3.6% in 2022 and 2023, down from 6.1% in 2021 and nearly a full percentage point down from its earlier 4.4% growth forecast in January. The latest forecast follows a similarly dreary projection by the World Trade Organization, which last week cut its trade volume forecast to a growth of 3% in 2022 — down from a previous...

