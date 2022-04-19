Houston-Based Yetter Coleman Raises Associate Salaries

By Matt Perez (April 19, 2022, 3:58 PM EDT) -- Houston-based Yetter Coleman LLP has become the latest law firm to match the prevailing associate pay scale set by Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP, Law360 Pulse learned Monday. Joining several other firms in doing so, Yetter Coleman informed its attorneys in a memo Monday that it would pay its associates between $215,000 for this year's class and $415,000 for the class of 2014 and earlier. "It has been an exceptionally busy and exciting year for the firm, and we truly appreciate the hard work and dedication that is demonstrated every day by our associates," the firm's management committee told its attorneys....

