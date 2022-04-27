Dechert Expands Private Equity Practice With NC Partner

By Ryan Harroff (April 27, 2022, 8:09 PM EDT) -- Dechert LLP has announced the arrival of a new partner to the firm's corporate and securities practice group in Charlotte, North Carolina, as a part of its private equity expansion. David Cosgrove joins Dechert after serving as a partner at Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP in New York and brings experience representing middle market private equity firms and portfolio companies in a variety of industries to the firm's practice. Cosgrove told Law360 on Wednesday that he had not actively been looking to leave Willkie but Dechert "really felt like a good fit." "I've got an extensive private equity practice representing clients...

