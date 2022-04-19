Fed. Circ. OKs PTAB Loss For Intel, Dings It For Inconsistency

By Tiffany Hu (April 19, 2022, 7:48 PM EDT) -- Intel was dealt a loss in its challenge of a computer memory patent when the Federal Circuit on Tuesday refused to consider the tech company's arguments that the court said were "clearly inconsistent" with what it presented to the Patent Trial and Appeal Board. In a nonprecedential opinion, a three-judge panel affirmed the PTAB's ruling that none of the challenged claims in XMTT Inc.'s patent was obvious due to prior inventions. The patent covers a computing system that switches between serial and parallel data processing to improve its performance. In particular, the panel took issue with Intel's argument that the PTAB...

