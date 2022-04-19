Okla. Goodwill Urges US Justices To Take Up Virus Coverage

By Eli Flesch (April 19, 2022, 7:02 PM EDT) -- Goodwill's Oklahoma affiliate asked the U.S. Supreme Court to take up its pandemic coverage suit, saying its case could resolve questions over whether federal courts have been giving consideration to state high courts on pandemic coverage questions. Goodwill's Oklahoma affiliate asked the U.S. Supreme Court to hear its pandemic coverage case, which could turn on whether direct physical loss or damage must involve a physical alteration. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib) In a petition filed Thursday, Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma said its case against Philadelphia Indemnity Insurance Co. also presented important questions on whether direct physical loss or damage, a key coverage...

