Gender Pay Gap Still Persists In BigLaw, Survey Shows

By Rachel Rippetoe (April 20, 2022, 4:55 PM EDT) -- Not much has changed for women in the legal industry when it comes to pay and representation, a recent survey concludes. The National Association of Women Lawyers released its 2021 survey report on the Promotion and Retention of Women in Law Firms on Monday, reporting more of the same when it comes to the gender pay gap and women's representation in big law firms, particularly at the highest level of equity partnership. "The short version of the data story over the last decade is that not a lot has changed," the report said, reviewing the surveys the group has conducted since...

