New USPTO Head Sets Sights On Diversity, Arthrex Guidelines

By Britain Eakin (April 21, 2022, 4:50 PM EDT) -- U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Director Kathi Vidal said Thursday she's had a busy first week steering the agency, which included working on updated guidance for Arthrex reviews and releasing public comments solicited on the so-called article of manufacture requirement for design patents. In her first public comments since she was sworn in about a week ago, Vidal also said her top goal as the agency's chief is boosting American innovation so that it drives economic and job growth. Signaling that diversity in innovation will be among her top priorities, the new director said she's focused on incentivizing innovation, especially in...

