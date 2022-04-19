Allstate Legal Chief Rhonda Ferguson Remembered

By Sue Reisinger (April 19, 2022, 4:58 PM EDT) -- Lawyers across the country were flooding LinkedIn on Tuesday with heartfelt comments for Rhonda Ferguson, 52, chief legal officer of Allstate Corp., who died on Easter Sunday after a battle with cancer. "Rhonda was a visionary force and a passionate friend, coach and mentor whose leadership helped ignite Allstate's transformation and create societal impact," the company said in a statement. "We send our love and deepest sympathies to her family." Ferguson's family posted a notice on LinkedIn Tuesday about her passing, triggering the outpouring of sympathy. The family's statement said, "Rhonda Smith Ferguson was an exemplary wife, mother, daughter and sister...

