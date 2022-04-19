Attys Seek $4.9M In $14.8M ICloud Storage Class Settlement

By Mike Curley (April 19, 2022, 5:25 PM EDT) -- Attorneys representing iCloud users are asking a California federal judge to award them $4.9 million out of a $14.8 million settlement resolving claims that Apple Inc. misled users about how their data was stored. In a motion filed Monday, attorneys for the class, led by named plaintiff James Stewart, said the sum, plus $397,971 in expenses, is reasonable given the length of the litigation and the risks of taking on the "largest corporation in the globe." As solo practitioners, the class's attorneys said they had to front the money for experts and pursue four years of hotly-contested claims, all without any...

