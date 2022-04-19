Broker, Underwriter Want Off Cyberattack Coverage Suit

By Josh Liberatore (April 19, 2022, 3:56 PM EDT) -- An insurance broker and underwriter asked on Tuesday to be dropped from a now-shuttered telemarketing company's suit seeking business interruption coverage for a cyberattack, telling an Arkansas federal court they're not under contract with the company. An insurance broker and underwriter told an Arkansas federal court that they're not under contract with a now-shuttered telemarketing company seeking business interruption coverage for a cyberattack and should be dropped from the company's suit. (iStock Photo) GCG Risk Management Consultants LLC and Corvus Insurance Agency LLC filed separate motions to dismiss Heritage Co.'s breach-of-contract suit. Heritage sued Hudson Excess Insurance, Corvus and GCG over...

