BoE To Assess Compliance Costs Of Solvency Regime

By Martin Croucher (April 20, 2022, 10:42 AM BST) -- The Bank of England has said it wants to know how much insurers spend on financial reporting associated with rules governing capital adequacy as it charts a course for reform for the sector. The central bank said on Tuesday that it wants to understand the costs borne by insurers of reporting and disclosures that are required by the Solvency II Directive. The European Union regulation governs how much capital insurers are required to retain to allow them to withstand market shocks and be able to pay out on claims. But the British government has said that elements of the regulation do...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS