Alabama Shoe Company's Intangible Losses Not Covered

By Ben Zigterman (April 19, 2022, 5:53 PM EDT) -- An Alabama federal judge said Tuesday that Owners Insurance Co.'s policy clearly doesn't cover intangible business losses that a shoe company claimed it suffered during the pandemic. While Tuscaloosa-based Wagner Shoes LLC had to close its doors for a month, U.S. District Judge L. Scott Coogler said its policy with Owners required "direct physical loss of or damage to" its property for there to be coverage. Wagner sued Owners in April 2020 and argued that since the policy didn't define direct physical loss or damage, it should be read in favor of the policyholder. Under that phrase's ordinary meaning, however, Judge Coogler...

