Arbor, Lupin End IP Suit Over Planned Blood Pressure Generic

By Lauren Berg (April 19, 2022, 8:34 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal judge has signed off on the joint dismissal of a patent infringement suit brought by Arbor Pharmaceuticals and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., the makers of blood pressure drug Edarbi, over Lupin Pharmaceuticals' planned generic. On Monday, just a month before the scheduled trial, U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika signed the stipulation and order of dismissal without prejudice of Arbor and Takeda's suit against Lupin. "Plaintiffs Arbor Pharmaceuticals LLC and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and defendants Lupin Ltd. and Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc., hereby stipulate that the above-captioned action, including all claims, counterclaims and defenses, are hereby dismissed in their entirety...

