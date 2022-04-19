Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fed. Circ. Urged To Extend Arthrex Reviews To PTAB Denials

By Ryan Davis (April 19, 2022, 7:59 PM EDT) -- Palo Alto Networks told the Federal Circuit Tuesday that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's refusal to have the agency's director review Patent Trial and Appeal Board rejections of patent challenges "flies directly in the face" of the U.S. Supreme Court's Arthrex ruling.

In a petition for a writ of mandamus, Palo Alto urged the Federal Circuit to rule that the high court's U.S. v. Arthrex decision last year — which held that the U.S. Constitution requires the USPTO director to have the ability to review PTAB rulings — applies both to the board's final decisions and its refusal to institute...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!