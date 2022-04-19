Fed. Circ. Urged To Extend Arthrex Reviews To PTAB Denials

By Ryan Davis (April 19, 2022, 7:59 PM EDT) -- Palo Alto Networks told the Federal Circuit Tuesday that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's refusal to have the agency's director review Patent Trial and Appeal Board rejections of patent challenges "flies directly in the face" of the U.S. Supreme Court's Arthrex ruling. In a petition for a writ of mandamus, Palo Alto urged the Federal Circuit to rule that the high court's U.S. v. Arthrex decision last year — which held that the U.S. Constitution requires the USPTO director to have the ability to review PTAB rulings — applies both to the board's final decisions and its refusal to institute...

