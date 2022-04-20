McCarter & English Hit By Data Security Incident

By Xiumei Dong (April 20, 2022, 4:11 PM EDT) -- New Jersey-based law firm McCarter & English LLP confirmed to Law360 Pulse on Wednesday it was the target this month of a cybersecurity incident, which caused temporary disruption to its computer systems. The security incident occurred April 10, and since then, the firm said it has taken "proactive measures to contain the incident and initiated an investigation." It has also notified law enforcement. "We were able to restore our key systems in short order, including access to email," McCarter & English's executive committee said in a statement to Law360 Pulse. "Our ability to perform services to our clients was not significantly...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS