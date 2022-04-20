Cohen Ziffer Matches Cravath's Associate Pay Scale

By Emily Lever (April 20, 2022, 1:40 PM EDT) -- Cohen Ziffer Frenchman & McKenna LLP has matched the Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP salary scale for associates, the firm has announced. The insurance recovery boutique will pay freshman associates a starting salary of $215,000, with the scale going up to $415,000 for the class of 2014 and more senior associates, according to a memo obtained by Law360 Pulse on Tuesday. The salaries match a scale debuted by Cravath in February. Cohen Ziffer employs 12 associates and one senior associate, according to its website. "While we are still in our infancy as a firm, as you all know, we have continued...

