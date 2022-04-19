Litigation Funder Sold Unregistered Securities, SEC Says

By Dave Simpson (April 19, 2022, 10:44 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announced Tuesday that a Georgia-based company that funds personal injury litigation will pay $37,500, and its founder will pay $12,500, to end claims that it raised about $2.35 million by selling unregistered securities to about 20 investors, some of whom were not accredited. The Legal Funding Group of Georgia LLC and Benjamin S. Eichholz, its founder, do not admit wrongdoing under the deal, which frees them of SEC claims that they sold unregistered securities in violation of the Securities Act of 1933. "Legal Funding and Eichholz also engaged in activities that constituted general solicitation, including...

