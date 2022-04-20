G-20 Warned Of Rise In Illicit Crypto-Cash As War Boosts Use

By Ronan Barnard (April 20, 2022, 1:32 PM BST) -- An international finance monitoring body has warned leading ministers and central bank governors of the potential risk posed by the growing illicit use of digital assets because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine — and its threat to global financial stability. Klaas Knot, chairman of the Financial Stability Board, warned the finance ministers of the Group of 20 top economic powers on Wednesday that global financial stability cannot be taken for granted after Russia invaded its European neighbor. "The Russia-Ukraine war has reinforced pre-existing concerns about the growth and potential illicit use of crypto-assets." Knot, the current president of the Dutch central bank,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS