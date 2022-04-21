FCA Rule Change Helps Drive Jump In Car Insurance Prices

By Joel Poultney (April 21, 2022, 1:28 PM BST) -- Comprehensive car insurance premiums are rising as consumers feel the dual impact of new pricing regulation and see a return to levels of vehicle use before the coronavirus pandemic, an online comparison site reported on Thursday. Findings from Confused.com Car Insurance Price Index, in association with broker WTW — formerly Willis Tower Watson — suggest that Britons paid 4% more for comprehensive cover in the first quarter of 2022 compared with the corresponding period in 2021. The price rise brings average premiums to £550 ($719) from £538 a year ago. Tim Rourke, of WTW, said the Financial Conduct Authority's new pricing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS