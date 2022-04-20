FCA Finalizes New Exec Diversity Rules Effective This Year

By Irene Madongo (April 20, 2022, 1:03 PM BST) -- The Financial Conduct Authority set companies listed on London exchanges a target on Wednesday of having at least 40% women executives, part of its plan to bolster diversity in the boardroom. The watchdog also said that companies should explain in their annual financial reports why they have not reached the target and how they will remedy the situation. The FCA said that publicly listed firms should have one woman in the role of chief executive officer, chief financial officer or senior independent director. And at least one member of the board should be from a non-white ethnic minority background. "As investors...

