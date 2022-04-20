Law Firm CG Guides Insurance Services Co. On Rehab Deal

By Irene Madongo (April 20, 2022, 4:34 PM BST) -- Insurance services provider handl Group said on Wednesday that it has bought a clinical products business in eastern England, as it looks to broaden its presence in the health and wellbeing sector. The acquisition of the IPRS Group means the company's four brands, including its rehabilitation equipment business, Mediquipe, and Aeromed — which specializes in repatriation and transport of patients — become part of handl but will continue to trade under their existing names. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Under the deal, the senior management team of IPRS, which is based in the county of Suffolk, will...

