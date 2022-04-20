Akanda Buys Canadian Cannabis Co. Subsidiary For $28M

By Katryna Perera (April 20, 2022, 5:56 PM EDT) -- The Flowr Corp., a Canadian cannabis company, announced Wednesday that its wholly owned subsidiary Holigen Holdings Ltd. will be sold to Akanda Corp. for approximately CA$35 million ($28 million). Akanda said in an email to Law360 that it was guided through the transaction by Rimon PC, Dentons, Portugal-based PLMJ and Malta-based Corrieri Cilia. A press release from Flowr states that the CA$35 million purchase price will consist of CA$3.75 million in cash, 1.9 million common shares of Akanda — currently valued at CA$10.30 a share — CA$834,000 in interim funding to Holigen, and the indirect assumption of RPK Biopharma Unipessoal's indebtedness...

