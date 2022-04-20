Just Eat Mulls Grubhub Sale, Scales Back Growth Projections

By Benjamin Horney (April 20, 2022, 9:31 AM EDT) -- Online food delivery giant Just Eat Takeaway.com said Wednesday that it is "actively exploring" options for Grubhub, including a potential sale of the company, an announcement that comes less than two years after it bought the U.S. business in a $7.3 billion blockbuster. Amsterdam, Netherlands-headquartered Just Eat Takeaway.com NV purchased Chicago, Illinois-based Grubhub in June 2020 for $7.3 billion, a deal that was put together by six law firms and was meant to create a global powerhouse in the realm of online food delivery. In October, a few months after the agreement closed last summer, Just Eat pushed back against shareholder...

