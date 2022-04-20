Saudi Arabian Food Industry Fintech Biz Nabs $170M Series C

By McCord Pagan (April 20, 2022, 1:52 PM EDT) -- Saudi Arabian food industry fintech business Foodics said Wednesday it landed $170 million in a Series C funding round that included Prosus, Sanabil Investments and Sequoia Capital India. Riyadh-based Foodics said in a statement that proceeds from the round would be used to fund its regional and international growth, including its mergers and acquisitions plans, as well as launching initiatives involving microlending and supply chain management. "Foodics has come a long way since our early days and we are proud to have been able to secure capital from premium international tech investors to further power our journey," Foodics CEO and co-founder...

