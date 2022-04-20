Cooley Targets June 1 For Global Reopening

By Matt Perez (April 20, 2022, 3:57 PM EDT) -- Cooley LLP will officially reopen its global offices on June 1 and offer some employees the option of choosing how often they work in person, Law360 Pulse learned Wednesday. In a memo to staff obtained by Law360 Pulse, Chairman and CEO Joe Conroy, who is based in New York, said that for employees "whose work duties continue to allow for flexibility to work remotely, including attorneys," there will be no mandate for when they must return to the office or how much time they spend there. However, for staff "whose in-office presence is needed to ensure the smooth running of our...

