International Trade Commission Appoints 1st Black Judge

By Adam Lidgett (April 21, 2022, 8:47 PM EDT) -- An administrative patent judge at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office will make his move in the coming weeks to the U.S. International Trade Commission as an administrative law judge, marking the first time an African American will hold the position at the ITC. A spokesperson for the ITC confirmed to Law360 on Thursday that Bryan F. Moore will be the first African American ALJ on the commission in history when he starts in May, but declined to comment further. Moore did not immediately respond to a request for comment after normal business hours on Thursday, nor did the USPTO....

