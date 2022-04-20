Interior Touts Growth In Renewable Energy On Public Land

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (April 20, 2022, 2:17 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of the Interior on Wednesday reported a 35% increase in energy produced on federal land by solar, wind and geothermal energy projects in 2021, and said it's focused on continuing to rev up renewable energy production. As the Biden administration tries to find ways to make progress on its climate change goals, increasing renewable energy production is a top priority, the department said. It said that in fiscal year 2021, the Bureau of Land Management "authorized or facilitated" 12 projects on public lands that support the development of 2,890 megawatts of renewable generation capacity. "This was a 35%...

