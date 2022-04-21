Ex-CFPB Chief Of Staff Named ABA's Top Lobbyist

By Katryna Perera (April 21, 2022, 6:54 PM EDT) -- A former chief of staff for a previous director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has been named executive vice president of congressional relations and legislative affairs for the American Bankers Association. In a statement Wednesday, the ABA announced that Kirsten Sutton would take her new position with the association May 9, succeeding James Ballentine, who recently announced his retirement after spending more than two decades with the association. Before joining the ABA, Sutton served as chief of staff for former CFPB Director Kathy Kraninger. Sutton advised the former director and coordinated with other regulatory agencies, among other responsibilities, according to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS