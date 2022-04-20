Water Org. Seeks Delay In Alto Maipo Ch. 11 Deal Assumption

By Vince Sullivan (April 20, 2022, 4:14 PM EDT) -- A Chilean organization that manages water rights near the site of a hydroelectric dam being developed by debtor Alto Maipo asked a Delaware judge to delay consideration of the debtor's attempt to assume an agreement that allowed the dam development to go forward. In its motion to adjourn the assumption hearing filed late Tuesday, Comunidad de Aguas Canal El Manzano said Alto Maipo is trying to rush its assumption of the agreement they reached in 2008 whereby Manzano would not oppose the dam development and Alto Maipo would create a water intake facility that would protect the water source for the...

