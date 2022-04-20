Small-Business Lender FundPark Nabs $250M For Expansion

By Elise Hansen (April 20, 2022, 4:04 PM EDT) -- Hong Kong-based FundPark said Wednesday it secured $250 million from backers such as Goldman Sachs to ramp up its financing services for e-commerce businesses. FundPark said the funds came in the form of an asset-backed securitization facility, and that Goldman Sachs acted as the senior facility provider. FundPark provides financing to small and medium-sized businesses in Asia, with a focus on cross-border e-commerce merchants, according to its website. The company is headquartered in Hong Kong, with an office in the Chinese city of Shenzhen, its website says. The company boasts a tech-savvy risk assessment model and also provides investment opportunities to...

