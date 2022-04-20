Davies-Led Consumer Lending Biz QuadFi Lands Up To $100M

By McCord Pagan (April 20, 2022, 4:15 PM EDT) -- Led by Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg LLP, Canadian lending business QuadFi, which focuses on personal loans to people with limited credit history, said Wednesday it closed on a financing facility of up to $100 million from Crayhill Capital Management LP. QuadFi said in a statement that proceeds would be used to provide loans to consumers with a current income and "bright financial outlook," in particular immigrants and young people. The company was created by first-generation immigrants, it added. "This partnership allows us to take a big step toward achieving our long-term pursuit of fostering financial inclusion and helping our customers,...

