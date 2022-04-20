College Chain Operator Dealt Blow in Battle Over CFPB Probe

By Jon Hill (April 20, 2022, 7:26 PM EDT) -- A Utah federal magistrate judge on Wednesday largely sided with a Consumer Financial Protection Bureau effort to compel testimony from the embattled nonprofit operator of several shuttered colleges, as part of the agency's investigation over its private student loan program. U.S. Magistrate Judge Cecilia M. Romero delivered a recommendation in favor of ordering the Utah-based Center for Excellence in Higher Education to comply with most of a CFPB civil investigative demand that the agency has been petitioning the court to enforce since 2019. CEHE, which closed its network of career-training colleges last year amid mounting legal troubles and loss of accreditation,...

