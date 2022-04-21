DLA Piper Lands Ex-EPA Chief Of Staff In DC

By Morgan Conley (April 21, 2022, 6:50 PM EDT) -- DLA Piper has added a former U.S. Environmental Protection Agency chief of staff with decades of experience in both the private and public arenas to the firm's ranks in Washington, D.C., an addition the firm described as a "key strategic expansion" of its environmental and governmental affairs practices. Gwendolyn Keyes Fleming joined DLA Piper Monday after spending five years at Van Ness Feldman LLP. Fleming told Law360 that in her line of work, it is common to keep a finger on the pulse of professional opportunities as they arise, whether it be in private practice, an in-house opening or in government...

