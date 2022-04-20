Fed. Circ. Backs TTAB Denial Of 'Scientific Study Of God' TM

By Britain Eakin (April 20, 2022, 5:43 PM EDT) -- A woman who calls herself "the alien entity known as God" lost a Federal Circuit appeal Wednesday to undo the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board's refusal to register the mark "Scientific Study of God" for a service she said facilitates communication with God. A three-judge panel summarily affirmed the September TTAB decision in a nonprecedential order. The TTAB had rejected Deirdre Glascoe's trademark application after finding it was "merely descriptive" and therefore not eligible for registration. Without proof of acquired distinctiveness, Federal Circuit precedent says that descriptive terms, which are in the public domain, are free to be used by anyone...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS