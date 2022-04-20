Greenberg Traurig Adds Seyfarth Financial Services Pro In DC

By Madison Arnold (April 20, 2022, 4:03 PM EDT) -- Greenberg Traurig LLP has boosted its Washington, D.C., office with the addition of a shareholder who previously served as co-chair of the consumer financial services litigation group at Seyfarth Shaw LLP. The firm announced Wednesday that it brought on consumer financial services attorney Tonya M. Esposito. She represents clients in high-stakes litigation as well as clients who are subject to regulatory risk in regard to their consumer products and services, particularly in the financial services industry, the firm said. "We are excited to have a dynamic and entrepreneurial lawyer like Tonya join us in Washington, D.C., continuing our strategic growth over...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS