4th Circ. Passes CBD Co.'s Insurance Suit Back To Trial Court

By Mike Curley (April 20, 2022, 5:30 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit on Wednesday sent back to trial court an insurance company's suit alleging that it does not owe a cannabidiol company coverage for a fire at a hemp processing facility, saying the lower court's partial summary judgment is not a final judgment ready for appeal. In the published opinion, the panel majority said there are still questions and disputes in the suit filed by Kinsale Insurance Co. against JDBC Holdings Inc., which does business as The CBD Factories, including counterclaims by JDBC and a determination of damages. The judges wrote that while the partial summary judgment resolved the "key...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS