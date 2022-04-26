Takeaways On The New Antitrust Scrutiny In Health Care

By Caitlin Saladrigas, Kenneth Racowski and Jerome Hoffman (April 26, 2022, 5:26 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission and U.S. Department of Justice recently continued their online listening tour with a discussion regarding the effects of mergers and acquisitions on the health care industry as told by patients, employees, practitioners in the field and independent business owners. The discussion marked the second installment in the FTC and DOJ's efforts to obtain input for use in updating their merger guidelines, which are currently under revision, and made clear that the agencies are continuing to turn up the antitrust heat on the health care industry. Summary of Health Care Industry Listening Forum Like the food and agriculture...

