Apple Atty Says She Was Reprimanded After Reporting Abuse

By Hannah Albarazi (April 20, 2022, 6:40 PM EDT) -- A longtime Apple attorney who claims she endured physical and emotional abuse by a fellow Apple attorney publicly criticized her employer Wednesday, saying the iPhone maker failed to thoroughly investigate the alleged abuse and reprimanded her instead. An Apple attorney said Wednesday that a fellow attorney at the company abused her, but that Apple failed to thoroughly investigate the alleged abuse and reprimanded her instead. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan) Jayna Whitt, a patent licensing attorney and principal counsel at Apple, penned an online personal essay Wednesday stating that Apple failed to help protect her from an abusive co-worker with whom she had...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS