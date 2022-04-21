DLA Eyes Mid-Market Dominance With Addition Of 30 PE Attys

By Benjamin Horney (April 21, 2022, 7:02 AM EDT) -- DLA Piper announced Thursday that it's adding a group of nearly 30 private equity attorneys, including more than five partners, all of whom come from Honigman LLP, in a move that's part of the firm's push to entrench itself as a premier player in the middle market. The private equity practitioners are all joining DLA Piper's office in Chicago, according to a statement. The group is highlighted by partners Harris Eisenberg and Alex Plakas, and includes partners Nathan Wilda and Drew Rosenberry, plus "several other partners." In addition, the firm is bringing in roughly 20 other PE-focused lawyers, ranging from junior...

