Virginia's Woods Rogers And Vandeventer Black Will Merge

By Matt Perez (April 21, 2022, 3:00 PM EDT) -- Virginia-based law firms Woods Rogers PLC and Vandeventer Black LLP announced a merger Thursday that will result in a firm with seven offices and 130 attorneys. The new firm will be called Woods Rogers Vandeventer Black, according to the firms Thursday, with the hope of finalizing its merger as quickly as possible. The combined workforce will total more than 250 people and specifically 130 attorneys, with locations in Roanoke, Norfolk, Richmond, Lynchburg and Charlottesville, along with offices outside the state in Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, and Hamburg, Germany. "Mutual respect, cooperation, community leadership and an unwavering dedication to client service are...

