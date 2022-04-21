Gov't Signals Way For Self-Driving Cars With Law Changes

By Dawood Fakhir (April 21, 2022, 2:36 PM BST) -- The government has cleared the way for the first wave of self-driving cars to hit British roads by defining the responsibilities of drivers in changes to the country's driving laws —including when a motorist must take back control of the vehicle. The Department of Transport said on Wednesday that changes to The Highway Code will allow motorists to use onboard screens to watch content not linked to the act of driving, such as TV and movies, when the vehicle is driving itself. Use of mobile devices at the wheel will still be banned, however. Autonomous vehicles fitted with automated lane keeping system...

