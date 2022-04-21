Surge In Private Sector Workers Enrolled In Pension Schemes

By Irene Madongo (April 21, 2022, 6:27 PM BST) -- Automatic enrollment has helped to boost the proportion of Britons saving for retirement, with official figures showing that the amount of private sector workers saving in retirement plans has more than doubled. Data published by the Office for National Statistics on Wednesday shows that the number of private sector employees saving in workplace pension schemes has jumped from 32% to 75% since the introduction of automatic enrollment in 2012. The scheme is aimed at getting more people to save for retirement. U.K. employers have since its introduction had to automatically sign up eligible staff into a qualifying workplace pension. The statistics...

