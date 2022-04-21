Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Watchdog Eyes £25M Rise In Annual Levy On Financial Firms

By Irene Madongo (April 21, 2022, 4:11 PM BST) -- The Bank of England's regulatory arm has proposed raising the annual levy financial companies pay by almost £25 million ($33 million) this year, as it looks to hire more staff and keep track of new risks, including from digital technology.

The Prudential Regulation Authority published a consultation on Wednesday on fees for this year, saying the levy would be £312.5 million for the year that began March 2022, up from £287.7 million for the previous year.

Sam Woods, chief executive of the Prudential Regulation Authority, said the watchdog is streamlining operations to "accommodate changes in the world around us."

He noted...

